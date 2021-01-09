Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Stonebwoy sets record straight on alleged arrest of his bodyguards

Popular Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has set the record straight on the alleged arrest of his bodyguards.



Few days ago, reports circulated about the arrest of Stonebwoy’s bodyguards.



According to the reports, his bodyguards were arrested for assaulting a driver who crashed one of Stonebwoy’s cars on the Bibiani-Abuakwa road.



Reacting to the reports in an interview Zionfelix.net monitored on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ program, the Burniton Music Group boss stated that the report was misconstrued.



Stonebwoy told Kwasi Aboagye that it all started after a trotro driver crashed his vehicle after the [Trotro Driver] was failed by the breaks of his car.



Stonebwoy, who was sleeping at the time that the incident happened, said the driver sat in his car after the crash—so his guys escorted him to sit in one of their cars so that they can lodge the case in Kumasi since they were in a rush for a show.



He specified that some police personnel at a nearby barrier wanted them to wait but his team proposed one of them should join them but they refused.



After they arrived at the next barrier, Stonebwoy said false information was sent that they had kidnapped someone.



With the exception of one of his team members who was dragged down, the popular musician averred none of them was touched.



He said he was disturbed when the inaccurate report circulated.



