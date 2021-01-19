Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Stonebwoy’s wife shares mind-blowing photo as she celebrates her birthday today

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa

Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, the wife of popular Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, is a year older today, January 19, 2021.



To celebrate her new age, the mother of two has released a new photo on social media to show her appreciation to God and her husband, Stonebwoy.



Earlier this morning, Dr Louisa took to her Instagram page to share a stunning photo of herself wearing a beautiful green dress and standing beside a swimming pool.



Per the caption of the photo, she thanked God for providing her with all her needs and also thanked her husband for everything he has done for her all these years.



She wrote:



“Everything I’ve always wanted, Father God has always provided. How could I not be grateful? How could I not give thanks?



God has been good to me. Now it’s time to celebrate! Happy birthday to me ????????



Daddy yooooo Stonebwoy thanks for everything,” she captioned.



Read the post below



