Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Stonebwoy’s putuu song can live for two decades - Songwriter

Ghanaian reggae artist Stonebwoy

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Mista Myles, has opined that Stonebwoy’s controversial ‘Putuu’ song has the potential to be relevant for as long as twenty years.



Speaking on the Late Nite Celebrity Show with eTV Ghana’s evergreen Foster Romanus, he stated that how people accept music determines how long the song will stay in the system.



“There are some sounds that those days, people would’ve considered to be not up to standard but today if you listen to them, you’ll feel like this is some legendary classic track. Stonebwoy’s ‘putuu’ is a song I would play twenty years from now; I will play it for my kids and tell them that back then, this was the jam,” he said.



Talking about how there is a current trend and high acceptance for the party type of songs, Mista Myles commented that as people are now interested mostly in such songs, it is only logical to give them such sounds so that they accept it.



However, he noted, “As an artiste, you need to look at what the people want and give it to them but at the same time, you need to consider yourself personally and know what you want your legacy to be, how far you want your music to go and how seriously you want people to take you.”



According to the singer, a music promotion strategy is the most important thing in music now. From the effort to the time and money invested and seriousness in pushing the songs, in his view, are more important than creating the music.



This, he justified saying that creating music comes naturally and from the heart, hence, if an artiste has that talent naturally and does music from the heart, the songs will automatically be good.



Mista Myles is a fast-budding musical artiste under the Mimlife Records label and is known for some very dope songs like ‘Die for you’, ‘Make me dance’ and ‘Pray’, among others.

