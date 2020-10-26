Entertainment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy’s family make appearance in ‘Everlasting’ music video

Dr Louisa Satekla with her daughter

Stonebwoy has featured his nuclear family in one of his latest music videos in a song dubbed ‘Everlasting’.



In the music video, the Dancehall artiste's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla and his children Jidula and Janam made their debut appearance for the first time ever in any music video.



The soundtrack ‘Everlasting’ which is on the ‘Anloga Junction’ album is said to be the favourite of Dr Louisa Satekla.



In a post on his Instagram page, Dr Louisa Satekla wrote: “So the kids and I made an appearance in the video of my favourite song of the Anloga Junction Album ‘Everlasting’. As usual, Jidula stole the show and Janam gave us 10 mins of his time after which he refused to shoot.”



The music video is said to be the testimony of a loving family who went through obstacles, but their love stood the test of times and proved to be everlasting.





