Stonebwoy’s bodyguards arrested for assaulting a driver

Two of Stonebwoy's bodyguards have been arrested by the Abuakwa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police service in the Ashanti region.



According to sources, the two are being held for assaulting a driver who crashed one of Stonebwoy’s land cruisers.



The source told Nhyira FM that Stonebwoy was returning from Bibiani but on the Bibiani-Abuakwa road, a 207 Benz Bus driver tried to overtake but was unlucky as the bus crashed into one of Stonebwoy’s Landcruisers.



The bodyguards infuriated by this pulled over and pulled the driver of the Benz Bus down and subjected him to a series of beatings.



Nhyira FM reports that an eyewitness who intervened was also assaulted by the bodyguards of the musician.



Meanwhile, the guards are currently in police custody at Abuakwa in the Ashanti region.

