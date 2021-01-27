Music of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Stonebwoy’s ‘Motion’ song is a prophetic song - Jahmiel reveals

play videoStonebwoy with Jamaican artiste Jahmiel

Reggae singer and songwriter Jahmiel has revealed how Stonebwoy's song 'Motion' which has a concept of fighting against the work of supernatural evil forces was an armour to repel 'evil' forces rising against him.



Describing the song as prophetic in an Instagram session with the Ghanaian reggae & dancehall Giant on Monday, the Jamaican musician stated that, he went through some form of spiritual warfare which the lyrics of the song he was featured on prepped him for.



According to Jahmiel, most often, he feels an invisible war raging around him—unseen, unheard, yet felt throughout every aspect of his life wreaking havoc on everything that matters to him: his heart, mind, resilience, dreams, destiny etc. but as the lyrics of the song stated, his enemies surrendered and every weapon formed against his will happened in favour of him.



"Recently, I went through some spiritual warfare and luckily for me, we sang about every possible occurrence earlier in the song. The song was like a prophecy revealed what will happen to him in the future so I was ready and fought against it effortlessly", He told Stonebwoy.



“Motion” has a reggae vibe, an ultimate sound appealing to all ears. Stonebwoy speaks of his past and motivates the youth not to give up on their dreams and aspirations in life. Jahmiel came in with a different spiritual vibe that could make one’s spirit come alive all day long. It is a favourite from the album. Connecting over the energetic rhythm, each delivering their own verses—add one more track to the many stellar cross-Atlantic musical collaborations.



The music video opens on a port in Kingston. Stonebwoy and Jahmiel receive word that a group of people had been kidnapped. A rescue team led by the two reggae & dancehall performing and recording artistes travel to the kidnap point to rescue those held in hostage. Directed by Jwillz, the two were also captured in a myriad of locations preaching positivity through the lyrics and actions over a Fox Beatz produced song.



Watch the video below



