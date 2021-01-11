Entertainment of Monday, 11 January 2021

Stonebwoy’s Ayisha Modi starts fresh trouble as she boldly calls out Blakk Cedi

Stonebwoy’s godmother, Ayisha Modi recently announced that she was taking a long social media break but it turns out she could not be out of the space for more than a month.



Apparently, she is back and already causing some ‘trouble’ for Stonebwoy’s former manager and the CEO of Blakk Arm Entertainment, Blakk Cedi.



Out of nowhere this afternoon, Ayisha Modi took to her famous IG page to ask Blakk Cedi certain questions about the MTN Hitmaker 2018 winner, Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko also known as OV.



It will be recalled that after OV won the hitmaker competition she was signed onto Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music record label and she was getting a lot of buzz in the industry.



That was however short-lived because Stonebwoy and Blakk Cedi fell out and ended their relationship as artiste and manager, a move that saw OV leave Burniton Music with Blakk Cedi.



What is however strange is that after they left, little has been heard from OV musically and as such, Ayisha Modi has decided to be sarcastic and call out Blakk Cedi.



In a post we have sighted on her IG page, she said that what took Stonebwoy just two months to do is painfully taking Blakk Cedi years to do for OV.



She is sighted to have captioned a photo of OV she shared: “On a very serious note !! Were is OV @blakkcedi ?????????? Am only asking a question ooooo. God bless @stonebwoyb it took him only 2 months to put Ov out there I don’t know why is taking ppl years to bring OV out. I ask again were is OV?????”



