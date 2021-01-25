Music of Monday, 25 January 2021

Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction voted 'Album of the Year' by Reggaeville

Ghanaian reggae & dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has earned the album of the year spot with Anloga Junction on authoritative reggae platform Reggaeville.



The voting panel included 22 people from TeamReggaeville plus a few guests: Mattia (Warrior Sound International, Germany), Robbo Ranx (Robbo Ranx Radio, UK), Fabi Benz (Germany), Carter van Pelt (USA), Shotta Paul (Jugglerz, Germany), Lukie Wyniger (SRF 3 Radio, Switzerland), Shrik Kotecha (DJ 745, UK) and MC Allgi (Sentinel Sound, Germany). (Source: Reggaeville).



30 people submitted their favorite releases of 2020, a total of 160 different releases. 56 of these entries made it to the public voting. We received 4500 votes from 1.500 registered users during the 9th annual Reggaeville Poll. All users had to choose their favourite three releases of 2020. Here are the TOP5:



1. Stonebwoy – Anloga Junction



2. Protoje – In Search of Lost Time



3. Lila Iké – The ExPerience EP



4. Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020



5. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live at the Rainbow 1977



In 2017, Stonebwoy’s Epistles Of Mama came close to being voted album of the year but he was beaten by Chronixx with his Grammy-nominated Chronology.



However, in 2018, Ghanaian singer Samini won the album of the year with his reggae album album ‘Untamed’ thus becoming the first Ghanaian to earn that nod.



