Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: Collins Owusu

Stonebwoy's 'Anloga Junction' concert brings out a host of Ghanaian celebrities

Stonebwoy took his teeming audience through an energetic and magnetic three-hour set of performance Stonebwoy took his teeming audience through an energetic and magnetic three-hour set of performance

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy brought his much-anticipated concert - Anloga Junction to Bayview Village, Legon on Saturday night and his loyal Bhim Natives - plenty of celebrities among them - thronged to the show with one goal in mind: to support the award-winning Reggae, Reggae & Dancehall artiste celebrate successes chalked by his fourth studio album.

Over the course of an energetic and magnetic three-hour set, Stonebwoy took his teeming audience through his anthems that got them passionately singing along to some of his popular lyrics.

Celebrities in attendance included Bola Ray (CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group), Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor (Togolese international, and former Real Madrid and Arsenal footballer), Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, broadcaster Cookie Tee, Socialite Moesha Boduong, Musician Hajia 4reall (Queen Mona), Grammy-nominee Rocky Dawuni, musician Yaa Pono etc.

The special guest performer, legendary highlife singer, Kojo Antwi, added gloss to the evening and show how highly he is regarded. He marches out for a fervent delivery of “Nkuto” which is featured on the Anloga Junction album. He traded soothing lyrics over his smooth vocals with Stonebwoy.

Throughout the evening, a range of surprise appearances sent raptures through the crowd. Efya, enthralled with her enviable collection of materials. D-Black, Dope Nation, Quamina MP, and rising female singer, Sefa, pull a similar reception from the teeming music fanatics with their colossal hit singles while Medikal also tipped the atmosphere towards frenzy with his notable street anthems.

