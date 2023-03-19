Stonebwoy reveals top artists to be featured on his 5th album

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy has revealed he would be releasing his 5th album, which he promises would be exciting.



In an appearance on Hot97 FM in the US, he disclosed the mouthwatering international collaborations he has lined up on the album. “There are some heavy names on there. I don’t even know if I can even release it right now but I could drop it and I am going to drop it over here [in America].” “Imagine Shaggy and Stonebwoy; imagine Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo; imagine Stonebwoy and Dexta Daps,”. “Dexta Daps collaboration will be for the ladies,” he added.



The multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician also mentioned that the project will showcase some Amapiano and Reggae sounds.



The album features one of the biggest artists and DJs from South Africa, Maporisa.



“We have Amapiano on there. Amapiano is the most popular style of music out of South Africa right now which is also weaving through the world. We’re merging it with the Afrobeats proper,” the father of two noted. I put [the] Dancehall flavor and my style over it as well.



He also noted that his fifth album will not only have commercially successful or mainstream acts.