Stonebwoy reveals reluctance to support young artists due to past ingratitude

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has shared his reluctance to support young artists due to past experiences of ingratitude.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Stonebwoy acknowledged his history of supporting emerging talents but expressed caution in light of previous encounters.



According to Stonebwoy in an interview with Amansan Krakye, not all instances of support he has offered to young artists have been publicly acknowledged, making it challenging to gauge the impact of his assistance.



He noted that there have been incidents that exposed flaws within the music industry system, leading to disappointments and setbacks.



“I have always supported young artistes but it’s not all the support that’s obvious even with some unless the person says it before you know it’s for real,” he said.



The artiste highlighted the potential risks and financial implications involved in supporting and investing in the music industry.



These factors, combined with the ingratitude he has encountered, have dampened his enthusiasm and motivation to extend support unconditionally.



“It goes on constantly and I can mention a lot of names right now but we all saw what happened and all of that so there’s a huge issue with our system,” he said.



However, Stonebwoy made it clear that he remains resolute in his commitment to helping others, albeit with a more cautious and strategic approach.



While Stonebwoy's experiences have influenced his perspective on supporting young artists, he emphasized that he is not afraid to continue offering assistance.



He stressed the importance of careful planning and strategic decision-making to ensure that future support is effective and mutually beneficial for all parties involved.



“Because of that, there are so many things and investments that can go wrong coupled with too much stuff that can make you lose vim.



“When something makes you lose vim and to be able to do it again you have to be careful to strategize but I’m not afraid at all and I’ll always continue to help people,” he remarked



ADA/OGB



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







