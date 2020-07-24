Music of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Stonebwoy releases 'Good Morning' remix ft Sarkodie, Kelvyn Colt

play videoCover photo of 'Good Morning' remix

Award-winning Reggae/Afro-Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has released a remix version of his "Good Morning” song featuring Ghanaian rap heavyweight, Sarkodie and London-based German/Nigerian musician, Kelvyn Colt.



Stonebwoy took fans and followers worldwide by surprise with the latest record, especially at a time when they are still in the “Putuu” mood in the “Anloga Junction” album atmosphere.



The original "Good Morning” song featured Netherlands-based rapper Chivv and music producer Spanker, off his fourth studio album, “Anloga Junction.”



Barely 12 hours after the release of the remix, Twitter has been buzzing with praises for the two Ghanaian music exports.



Many of the reactions are centred on a line in Sarkodie’s verse, revealing the key to a hit song, which he described as a “tip”: “A little bit of BHIM and HAH on a track,” he says.



Kelvyn Colt also seems to be enjoying an appreciable level of acceptance from Ghanaians, as he is new to many here.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.