Stonebwoy prays for a better 2021, promises mind blowing projects for fans

C.E.O of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy has on behalf of his fans, prayed to God for a better 2021.



In his New Year message to his fans, the dancehall artiste said although 2020 was saddled with a lot of struggles, it is important for Ghanaians not to relent in striving for better opportunities in the New Year.



“I’m wishing all my fans and haters a happy new year. 2020 has been a good year but with a lot of struggles. We had to fight corona, Black Lives Matter and all these things made life difficult but you guys stood by it and we are alive to see a brand new year,” he exclusively told GhanaWeb.



He also urged Ghanaians to be on the lookout for spectacular songs and great features from him in 2021.



“Expect a lot of blazing songs, crazy videos and amazing collaborations across Africa and the world,” he maintained.



The Burniton Music boss in April 2020 launched one of his biggest and most innovative albums titled ‘Anloga Junction’.?



This work of art debuted on US Billboard charts at no #19 for his single Nominate which features Keri Hilson. It also received media coverage globally with notable traction in the US, UK, and France.



The album which features the likes of Keri Hilson, Nasty C, Zlatan, Diamond Platinumz, Kojo Antwi and many others currently has over 20million streams on digital music platforms.





