Stonebwoy performs at Google Staff UK closing ceremony of Black History Month

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Each year Google celebrates Black History Month in the United Kingdom through the month of October.



Last night, Ghanaian international musician Stonebwoy delivered a unique performance at this year's Google Staff Closing Ceremony of Black History Month in the United Kingdom.



The multi-award-winning musician helped define the mood in the auditorium with a magnificent immersive performance to cap off this year's activities.



To thrill patrons on the night, he was also joined by some of the biggest musical acts in the business, most notably Nigeria's Adekunle Gold, who gave Stonebwoy's flawless performance a noteworthy rating. “Stonebwoy, Top Guy,” he wrote



The Google UK Black History Month celebration offers the black community in the UK an opportunity to learn, reflect on and celebrating the impact of Black heritage and culture.



Last year, Google Arts & Culture launched over 80 new stories in collaboration with a range of cultural partners across the UK to support the importance of learning about our shared histories.



The Universal Music Group / Def Jam signed artiste remains highly regarded worldwide through his conscious and powerful music, distinct creative live performances; impacting reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats culture.



His status as a true global superstar is evidenced in part by his headline performances at festivals, including SummerJam Festival, Reggae Sundance Festival, Global Citizen Festival, Afropunk Festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival, Afrobeats Festival, and his Ashaiman To The World Festival, this summer.



Stonebwoy will headline his self-curated festival dubbed Bhim Concert, this December. The event seeks to connect the African-Caribbean roots through music, arts, and culture. The musician will perform songs from across his discography, backed by a full band.