Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy pays hospital bills to mark his daughters 3rd birthday

Catherine Jidula turned three on December 30, 2020

In a bid to inculcate the spirit of giving and charity in their young daughter, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife settled on the Children's Ward at 37 Military Hospital as the venue for her 3rd birthday celebrations.



Catherine Jidula who turned three on December 30, 2020, spent the day with the children on admission at the 37 Military Hospital where she handed out gifts to the patients.



With guidance and support from her parents, CJ as she is popularly known interacted with the kids.



Her dad, the globally-acclaimed dancehall star also settled the hospital bills of the children on admission.



In a post on their various social media handles, Stonebwoy and his wife sent lovely messages to their daughter and expressed pride in her growth.



Jidula, who has amassed some fans of her own also enjoyed trends on social media with several people sending her love on her third birthday.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.