Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Stonebwoy officially a Grammy recognized featured artiste

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Stonewboy has been working on several international projects for some time now.



His hard work has been recognized by many heavyweights in the music industry both at home and abroad.



The Ghanaian musician has received his official certificate from the Recording Academy (Grammy).



This was to celebrate Stonebwoy’s involvement in the Grammy-nominated album ‘Avrakedebra’ by Morgan Heritage.



Stonebwoy and other musicians were featured on ‘Reggae Night’ global remix which was a bonus track on the album.



The album was nominated for the Best Reggae Album for the year 2017.



Damian Marley’s ‘Stony Hill’ won that category.



See post below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.