Stonebwoy needn’t take a decision on Aisha Modi even if she’s spewing gibberish - Pundit

On the back of concerns that Aisha Modi is denting the Stonebwoy brand, for which reason the musician must distant himself from the utterances by the fan, journalist and entertainment analyst Nana Yaw Wiredu says the public must rather recognize her views as solely hers.



“She hasn’t said she’s the official PR for Stonebwoy nor mouthpiece of Burniton Music Group nor the Bhim camp,” he said in his submission on GhanaWeb TV’s Bloggers’ Forum. “She loves Stonebwoy, she’s a fan of Stonebwoy. I don’t think whatever she says is a representation of the Bhim group. Whether gibberish or it makes sense, it should be seen as a fan talking about Stonebwoy.”



For some time now, Aisha, a female fan of Stonebwoy who is also said to be very close to the musician has been heard speaking for the brand on some radio stations and on her social media pages, a development that has been described by some pundits as worrying.



She was recently in the news, giving an account of an altercation that ensued between Sarkodie’s manager (AngelTown) and Stonebwoy during the recording of the SarkCess Music boss’s virtual concert.



Few days ago, she took offence when Sarkodie addressed the issue in a 6-minute audio clip, stressing that the rapper failed to highlight how awful he conducted himself when news of the said altercation was communicated to him. She lamented Stonebwoy was unfairly treated hence, Sarkodie’s silence on details of the fracas was unacceptable.



“He [Stonebwoy] was at the premises very early from Togo to show you love, an incident happened. He waited till 2am after all the recordings was done to apologize to the entire board for the misunderstanding that occurred before he went home...” her post in reaction to Sarkodie’s statement read.



“It didn’t end there. He swallowed the pain and used his various social handles to apologize with a video for the world to know he was at fault because you guys are family but today you hit the nail on his head for your personal interest....who apologize for something done deliberately?” a puzzled Aisha wondered.



While some say she should have kept mute considering the fact that both Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had apologized to each other, Nana Yaw opines Aisha, as a fan, reserves the right to speak on the subject.



“You can’t tell me how to react. If Sarkodie and Stonebwoy feel they’ll reconcile for the good of their business, people also deserve to know the truth,” he told show host Abrantepa.



Meanwhile, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who was a member of the panel mentioned that Stonebwoy’s silence on the conduct of Aisha Modi is an endorsement.



“For the first time in Stonebwoy’s career, there is a void,” he said. “There is no designated manager; there is no designated publicist or PR. In my estimation, Aisha is filling that void where she’s been appointed or not. The other thing is, every other utterances that she’s spewed, has never been disputed by Stonebwoy so silence means consent.”



