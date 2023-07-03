Stonebwoy joins Boomplay’s Golden Club with over 100 million streams

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Globally acclaimed afrobeats and dancehall artist Stonebwoy has officially joined the prestigious Boomplay Golden Club, surpassing an impressive milestone of over 100 million streams on Africa’s most expansive music streaming and download platform. Stream and download “5Th Dimension” on Boomplay via: https://www.boomplay.com/albums/68836884?from=search&srModel=COPYLINK&srList=WEB



The Boomplay Golden Club is an exclusive club reserved for artists who have achieved exceptional streaming numbers on the platform. Stonebwoy's entry into this exclusive club places him among the ranks of other African music icons, including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, and Omah Lay, as well as Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz and Rayvanny, who have also crossed the 100 million stream mark.



The accomplishment arrives a few weeks after his fifth studio album, "5Th Dimension," was published via Universal Music Group and DefJam Recordings. The album has surpassed 20 million streams on Boomplay.



Reaching over 100 million career streams on Boomplay is a significant milestone that showcases Stonebwoy's widespread appeal. It also further solidifies Stonebwoy's status as one of Africa's most celebrated and influential musicians, pioneering the afrodancehall genre into mainstream success. His anthems such as Nominate," featuring American artist Keri Hilson, Activate," with Nigerian superstar Davido, and Putuu," have all contributed to his remarkable streaming success. These tracks have not only dominated charts across Africa but have also garnered international recognition.



Boomplay, Africa's leading music streaming service, has recognized Stonebwoy's exceptional talent and the immense popularity of his music, which has resonated with fans across the continent and beyond. With his distinctive sound and energetic performances, he has consistently delivered captivating hits that have amassed a massive following. Known for his unique fusion of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats, Stonebwoy has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene. His lyrical prowess, infectious melodies, and socially conscious themes have struck a chord with listeners, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is set to embark on a North American and Canada tour in support of his ground-breaking "5th Dimension" album, which made an impressive debut, entering the Billboard Reggae Album Chart at No. 8.



Dubbed the "5Th Dimension" Tour, the 12-date trek will take him from his native Ghana to North America from July 15 to August, bringing his vibrant and energetic performances to audiences across the region and his infectious energy and musical prowess to fans in North America. He will also head to Europe later this year for a brief UK tour with shows in Manchester at Canvas on October 26, Birmingham at O2 Academy 2 on October 27, and London at the Electric Brixton on October 29.



On the road, Stonebwoy will be promoting his "5Th Dimension" record, which includes "Manodzi" (which features multi-GRAMMY award-winner Angelique Lidjo), "Life & Money" (which features English rap heavyweight Stormzy), and "Into The Future".



Stonebwoy "5Th Dimension" North America tour dates:



15th July, Duluth, MN (USA)

1st August, Georgetown, Guyana

3 August, New York, NY (USA)

6th August, Boston, MA (USA)

9th August, Hartford, CT (USA)

11th August, New York, NY (USA)

12th August, Philadelphia, PA (USA)

13 August, Washington, DC (USA)

16th August, Atlanta, GA (USA)

20th August, Detroit, MI (USA)