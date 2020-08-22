Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Stonebwoy is one of the most talented artists in the world - DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy featured Stonebwoy on her song titled 'Karma

Nigerian female DJ and Producer, Dj Cuppy has touted Ghana’s stonebwoy as one of the most talented artists currently walking the surface of the earth.



This was after the daughter of the Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedala featured the BET Award winning Stonebwoy on her single titled ‘Karma’ which comes off her “Original Copy Album” released on Friday August 21, 2020.



Ahead of the album release Cuppy shared a video on her Instagram in which she tagged her feature with Stonebwoy as a crazy song which she can’t wait to release.



Overwhelmed by the experience of working with Stonebwoy, DJ Cuppy shared a video of her studio session with the VGMA artist of the year and shared another post in which she wrote “I swear Stonebwoy is one of the most talented artists in the world”





