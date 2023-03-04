Stonebwoy is one male artiste who supports female musicians - MzVee

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An all-round Ghanaian musician MzVee commended Stonebwoy, a dancehall artiste for his massive support to most female artistes in the music industry.



She made this known during an interview with Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show.



According to her “Stonebwoy is an amazing person because he always shows up for all female artistes during their concert”. She had a flashback of the early days in her music career when she collaborated with Stonebwoy on most of her songs.



She has released her new album which goes with the name “Ten Thirty ”, she said she came up with this name because she turned ten years in the music industry and she also turned thirty years last year.



She added that this is a big deal for her because some people do not leave for thirty years there for that’s how she came by the name. And encourage all her fans who want to know more about her to listen to this new album because it has a lot more in there.