Stonebwoy is a blessing - Australia-based Afrobeats musician

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Australia-based Afrobeats musician, Mike Akox has described the Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy as a blessing for meeting him in Australia some four years ago on one stage at a concert.



He said this in an interview with MzGee on the New Day show on TV3, January 20.



The Sydney based musician, who is in Ghana to promote his songs described how he met the Afro dancehall musician when he was in Australia to perform at a concert they were both billed on.



“That man (Stonebwoy) is a blessing, four years ago he was in Australia to play a show and in Australia I’m pushing the Afrobeats there and the other upcoming artistes as well, Stonebwoy came and I opened for him at the show.



”I went to his apartment and he received me so well, you know I even cooked for him and then we were just doing freestyle kind of thing, and they were like: Mike sing, sing!, and he was like: turn the music off!, so we turned the music off and I started singing, as soon as I started singing, he was like: “It’s okay stop you got it!” he narrated.



Mike Akox told MzGee that, after the concert and Stonebwoy was about to leave, he looked at him straight in the face and told him that they shall work together, so he should wait for him to get home to Ghana first, and four years after that there are so many artistes he has met because Stonebwoy decided to record a song with him.



The “Supermario” hit singer said that at their video shoot for the song, he was so emotional that he hugged Stonebwoy and thanked him for collaborating with him on the song and he replied that: “when God blesses you with a good eye for talents, you see them when you meet one”.



The musician who also describes himself as an “antique” person said he does not write the lyrics to his songs and that when he wants to record a song he just psych himself up and sing from the feelings he gets in the moment coming straight from the heart.



He further admonished the youth to be simple and live according to their means by not pushing themselves to the brink in order to acquire an expensive lifestyle that is not in line with their economic statuses. He insisted the youth should save money, the little that they get for better days and not squander them on “expensive” clothing.



He said he came back to Ghana last year to promote his songs but the COVID-19 has put a halt on that due to the lockdown that has slowed his big entry into the music scene in the country.



When asked about the impact of Afrobeat on the entertainment scene in Australia, he said “Afrobeat is coming up from there now, I’ve been doing it there and my fan base there is good, the feelings that I get is that: go home, it doesn’t matter where you push the music from, I’m like, let me just go home, my friends were like: Mike go home and do it from home, so you know I came home to push it, so it doesn’t matter where I push it from but it’s still coming up in Australia”.



He declared that his music can be found on all the music streaming sites on the internet for his fans and the world to listen to and enjoy.