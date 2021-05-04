‘Stonebwoy is a Jamaican living in Ghana’ – Chronix

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Stonebwoy’s global dominance and critical acclamation has attracted remarkable words from Jamaican reggae music export, Chronix.



Acknowledging the Ghanaian crooner’s unflinching solidarity with the Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall genre in an Instagram video shared, Chronix revealed that Stonebwoy reflects the epitome of an indigenous Jamaican who resides in Ghana.



According to him, the Burniton Music Group Boss' kind of music, which involves the use of two major elements of Jamaican dancehall music - the use of digital instruments, and the use of riddims, instrumentals to which his lyrics are added, confirms he is a Ghanaian citizen of Jamaican descent.



He also noticed that, passion for excellence is at the forefront of what Stonebwoy does, from his music output to demeanour, which showcases nothing, but virtuousness.



“Big up Stonebwoyb. The man is a Jamaican. That is what I want people to know – that he is the only Jamaican artiste from Ghana. Full Jamaican artiste from Ghana,” he said.



Chronix joins other industrious Jamaican creatives who have admitted that Stonebwoy's uniqueness and authenticity are worth the emulate. In February 2021, international Jamaican superstar and music producer, Sean Paul in an online interaction showered praises of Stonebwoy for hoisting the dancehall genre high from his jurisdiction – Africa.



