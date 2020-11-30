Entertainment of Monday, 30 November 2020

Stonebwoy holds mega peace walk

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Several celebrities have taken to their various social media handles to preach peace to their followers and fans, and the need to maintain peace in this year’s general election.



Award-winning Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy over the weekend organized one of the biggest peace walks in Ashaiman which brought people of different political backgrounds together.



The beauty of this peace walk was that the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring Member of Parliament for the area were both part of the Peace walk.



However, with COVID-19 still in the air, most of the participants of the peace walk were without nose masks which was a very worrying trend that could as well shoot up the number of active cases in Ghana.

