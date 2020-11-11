Movies of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Stonebwoy grabs movie role

Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, has landed a movie role.



The Burniton Music boss has been featured in Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s latest TV series ‘Cocoa Season’.



In a video available to Zionfelix.net from the set, Stonebwoy played a role as the son of Lil Win.



He told his father (Lil Win) how people have been welcoming him after he went back to their hometown.



Stonebwoy narrated how a lady hugged him and introduced him to her mother as a popular musician in Ghana.





Watch the video below:





