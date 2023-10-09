Stonebwoy goes crazy over Mohammed Kudus' goal against West Ham United

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Stonebwoy has ecstatically celebrated fellow Ghanaian Mohammed Kudus for scoring for West Ham United, alias the Hammers.



Two minutes before final whistle, Kudus' goal lifted his English Premier League (EPL) side out of a 2:1 constrain by visitor Newcastle United, October 8, 2023.



While the point-salvaging goal from outside the box is the star midfielder's EPL debut, it is his third since joining the Hammers – he has given the team two Europa goals already.



In the stands, the Reggae/Danchell and Highlife/Afrobeats superstar Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, could not control his excitement. He paced the floor he was on – jumping at times – arousing paparazzi interest as he repeatedly shouted: "That's my boy!"



Like Kudus, he also crossed his forearms forming the Wakanda Forever salute in jubilee. Subsequently, Stonebwoy, alias 1Gad, received handshakes from fellow spectators.



A video on social media capturing the moment has since gone viral, with Stonebwoy's support for his compatriot highlighted and lauded.



Star sports journalist Gary Al-Smith on X remarked: "Pure, organic, unvarnished bro love from Stonebwoy to Kudus Mohammed after the player scored. Love it [Ghana flag]."



Meanwhile, before his five-year contract with West Ham United, Kudus, nicknamed Kuku, played for Ajax Amsterdam.



Ahead of Sunday's London Stadium match, West Ham United's verified X account posted a video of Stonebwoy present at the stadium. He predicted "my boy's going to do two goals," ultimately expecting a "3:1" scoreline "against Newcastle".



After the dramatic match, Stonebwoy met up with Kudus. In a live social media stream, Kudus lightheartedly remarked that Stonebwoy's presence "brought the goal". At this, the artiste exclaimed: "I came with two, and I told the coach to bring you on early in the game. Now they all see what I said was true so they say they will start with you for the next match."



Recently, the 23-year-old Black Stars player, who came to the limelight via the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, told the media wing of the Hammers that Stonebwoy is his favourite music maker. He even said he could listen to the BET winner's Life is A Journey for the rest of his life.



Before the Def Jam Recordings signee released his latest album, 5th Dimension, he visited Kudus, while he was with Ajax, to give him a pre-listen to the tape. Since April 28, the 17-track album has boasted of hits like Into the Future, Life & Money, Apotheke and Manodzi.



On Sunday, October 29, the father of two takes to the stage, on his 5th Dimension World Tour, at the Electric Brixton venue.



