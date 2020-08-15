Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Stonebwoy finally speaks on incident with Sarkodie’s manager

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

CEO of Burniton Music Group Stonebwoy has finally spoken on the incident which involved himself and Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town a couple of days ago.



According to the reports channeled our by eye witnesses, Stonebwoy attacked Angelo for a little misunderstanding which resulted in the latter being brutally hurt in the eye.



Following the incident, Sarkodie got angry and also decided to take Stonebwoy off the show to the extent of deleting the flyer of Stonebwoy’s appearance on his Instagram page.



In a most recent video posted by Stonebwoy on his social media, he apologized to Angel Town for the unfortunate incident and also cleared the air that no guns and knives were present as being rumoured.



He also urged all to sign in to the website on the 16th August to witness his stunning performance on Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert.



The good news about all this is that the Stonebwoy wasn’t sidelined after all.



Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us:





