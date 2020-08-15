Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Stonebwoy features on CNN's 'Inside Africa' show

In 2019, American news-based pay television channel, Cable News Network (CNN) made biographical documentary that delineated his artistic journey, achievement, impact on African music, including his “Bless His Imperial Majesty” (BHIM) Nation and record label, Burniton Music group.



Exactly a year on, the multiple award-winning musician, Stonebwoy has, again, been featured on the American media company on table of his good works.



In a short video captured during the live broadcast of “Inside Africa – CNN”, the Ghanaian born music the Nickelodeon & BET Winner| 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa is seen in a recording session with award-winning Nigerian female Disc Jockey – Cuppy, in the final build-up stages for the latter’s much-anticipated debut album, ‘Original Copy‘. Having convoked an incredible line-up of featured talent.



On a Stonebwoy-assisted number 7 track, “Karma”, the Ghanaian musician takes a hold of this super uplifting record, not only opening the track with a class performance, but also trailing Cuppy through her chorus as the two harmonise over the repetitive hook.



With Cuppy taking on some of the Ghanaian reggae singer’s patois inflections, these two are a strong match, which ties in perfectly with the loved-up topic of the song.



Each week, Inside Africa highlights the true diversity of the continent as seen through the prism of different cultures and religions and the mediums of art, music, travel and literature.



Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, the Ghanaian creative talent has been hardworking in his endeavor earning him an overwhelming respect from music pioneers, including Legendary Buju Banton, Jamaican superstar Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Sean Paul, Buju Banton, American singer, Keri Hilson, and host of others.





