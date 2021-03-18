You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 18Article 1208452

Music of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Stonebwoy featured on Sean Paul’s ‘Live N Livin’ album

Stonebwoy with Sean Paul and Mutabaruka. play videoStonebwoy with Sean Paul and Mutabaruka.

Ghanaian artist, Stonebwoy is the only non-Jamaican artist featured on Sean Paul’s Live N Livin‘ album.

The former is featured on the remix of ‘Guns Of Navarone’ off the album alongside Jamaican poet, Mutabaruka.

Other artists featured on the album are Buju Banton, Busy Signal and Mavado.

Live N Livin is executively produced by Sean Paul’s label Dutty Rock Productions and distributed by ONErpm.

Stonebwoy and Sean Paul previously collaborated on ‘Most Original.’

The song is off the former’s 2017 album ‘Epistles of Mama’ album.

