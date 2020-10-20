Music of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy featured on Scottish singer Emeli Sandé's new song

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Scottish singer, Emeli Sandé

Scottish singer, Emeli Sandé has announced a release date for her new single, “More Of You,” which features Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.



Stonebwoy has inked yet another international collaboration following his song "Nominate" which featured American singer, Keri Hilson.



Emeli Sandé who confirmed the news through a Twitter post, added that she was excited about the collaboration.



The video of the song titled “More Of You” will be premiered on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. It was produced by songwriter Nana Rogues.



The news of their collaboration didn't come as a surprise as she had earlier commended the works of Stonebwoy.



Following the release of Stonebwoys 'Anloga Junction' album in 2019, Emeli Sandé in an Instagram post wrote that the album uplifted her spirit urging her followers to go check it out.



See the post below:





I’m so excited to finally be releasing “More Of You” with @stonebwoyb and @NanaRogues as my next single! It will be released Wednesday with video at 8pm. Can’t wait! ???? ????



Pre-save the track and RSVP to the video premiere: https://t.co/In6mIgTnqN pic.twitter.com/7pEm9oM9RN — Emeli Sandé (@emelisande) October 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.