Stonebwoy expresses a strong desire to work with 2Baba

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy has expressed a strong desire to collaborate with Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, despite having worked with several notable artistes such as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Burna Boy in the past.



During an interview with Pulse, the 'Gidigba' artiste spoke highly of the Nigerian music legend and his wish to collaborate with him.



He stated, "Right now it's 2face; I just want to get Baba, me, and Baba to work together."



In response to a different question, Stonebwoy was asked whether he would eat a bowl of worms and keep $50,000 or a bowl of ice cream and lose half of his wealth.



Stonebwoy answered saying, he had more than $50,000 and would reject both offers since they weren't in his favour.



On April 14, 2023, Stonebwoy hosted a private album listening for his upcoming album, "5th Dimension," which boasts of several impressive collaborations with artistes from around the world, showcasing his versatility and global appeal.



The listening session gave media and business partners a sneak peek into what to expect from the highly anticipated album.



