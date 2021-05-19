Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku

American singer and actor, Keri Hilson, is reported to be the newest special guest to make an appearance at the forthcoming coming "Anloga Junction" album concert.



The "Knock You Down" hitmaker received an invitation to witness and possibly be a guest performer at the concert which will earmark the first anniversary since Stonebwoy's 4th studio album debuted in April, 2020.



Her invite comes after the she complained about not being invited to the concert of the album on which she featured on. "Ummm, I wasn’t invited. This is actually the first I’m hearing about it. @stonebwoyb, you got some ‘splainin to do sir. I would’ve come too," she responded to a twitter user who claimed the American singer will reportedly perform alongside Stonebwoy.



"Done And Dusted.. We're LIVE This Saturday For The Anloga Junction Album Virtual Concert 1st Anniversary. . BayViewVillage," Stonebwoy reacted



Celebrity friendships are a rare breed. Stonebwoy and Keri Hilson have been the best of friends after the former folded the American female vocalist into his signature sound - Afrobeats. Keri Hilson featured on "Nominate", a Billboard rated single off Stonebwoy's chart topping and critically acclaimed album - Anloga Junction.



Earlier, Burniton Music Group (BMG) - the official powerhouse of Stonebwoy, announced a virtual concert to celebrate the multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste’s 4th studio full-length album along with other greatest hits, in a live-stream performance from the Bayview Village, Legon on May 22, 2020, with exclusive limited tables only for a live experience - all covid protocols to be observed.



