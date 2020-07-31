You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 07 31Article 1022545

Source: Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy congratulates Shatta Wale on 'Already' video

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale


The list of Ghanaian entertainers lauding Dancehall King, Shatta Wale on his video with American superstar Beyoncé keeps growing.

The latest to join this prestigious list is his dancehall ‘rival’, Stonebwoy.

The “Legbegbe” hitmaker took to social media to congratulate Shatta Wale after the world premiere of the video.

He wrote: “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big video. Proud of you Already. My blood”.

