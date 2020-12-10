Entertainment of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Stonebwoy congratulates President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has extended words of congratulation to Akufo-Addo on his election as the next president of Ghana.



According to the ‘Putuu’ hitmaker, Ghanaians must ensure that they are not divided by politics but come together as a united front to drive the nation through a transitional state of positive change.



In a Tweet, Stonebwoy acknowledged the effort of the opposition party NDC and said they ‘fought a good fight.’



He wrote: Congratulations To the NPP and @NAkufoAddo The President-Elect.. The NDC fought A Good Fight.. Let’s Continue in Peace And Harmony.. #1People #1Nation #1Ghana



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 polls by the Electoral Commission boss Madam Jean Mensa on 9th December 2020 after polling a total of 6,730,413 representing 51.595% of valid votes cast.





