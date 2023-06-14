Stonebwoy commissions four borehole projects in Takoradi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: Burniton Foundation

Stonebwoy has, on Wednesday (June 14), successfully commissioned a transformative project that brings access to clean water to four communities in need, through his charity arm The Livingstone Foundation (TLF).



Through the installation of four-completed mechanized boreholes, the initiative is a concerted effort by the celebrated Ghanaian-international musician and his charity arm to address the dire consequences of illegal mining activities, heavily operated by Chinese and Ghanaian nationals, as well as improve the lives of affected communities. This project aims to provide sustainable access to clean water, bringing hope and relief to areas burdened by the devastating environmental impact of illegal mining.



The four communities chosen to benefit from the mechanized borehole project were carefully selected based on their urgent need for reliable access to clean water. These communities, which had previously relied on distant water sources or unsafe alternatives, were facing daily struggles that impacted their health, education, and economic opportunities as a result of unlawful mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, by Chinese, other foreign and Ghanaian nationals.



The commissioning ceremony, a beacon of optimism, was attended by community leaders and members, government officials, and members of the charity organization. It was marked by the keynote address of Stonebwoy, the founder of the The Livingstone Foundation. In his speech, He emphasized the organization's unwavering dedication to supporting communities in need. He said:

‘’Today is a significant milestone in our journey to create sustainable solutions. The borehole projects we are commissioning today are not just about providing clean water; they represent our commitment to restoring dignity, health, and hope to these communities.”



He added:

‘’We firmly believe that access to clean water is a basic human right, and it is our duty to ensure that no community suffers from water scarcity. By commissioning these boreholes, we are not only providing a lifeline; we are fostering resilience, empowering individuals, and igniting positive change.”



Representing the charity organization, Dr. Louisa Satekla, the director, TLF, highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing the challenges faced by mining-affected communities. She emphasized:

‘’Through these borehole projects, we aim to alleviate the hardships caused by water scarcity and contamination. It is crucial for us to come together, support these communities, and create a path towards sustainable recovery.”



The beneficiaries, representing the communities directly impacted by the projects, expressed their gratitude for the charity organization's efforts. Madam. Grace Elloh, a community member, tearfully shared her appreciation, stating:

‘’For years, we had to endure long walks to fetch water, often from unsafe sources. Today, our lives are transformed, and we are forever grateful for this gift of clean water. Our children will have a brighter future because of it.”



Another beneficiary, Mr Godson Novi, highlighted the broader impact of the borehole projects, saying:

‘’Access to clean water opens doors to better health, education, and economic opportunities. We can now focus on improving our livelihoods and creating a sustainable future for our community. The charity organization's support is truly life-changing.”



Maama Fiashidi, a mother of four, tearfully shared her relief, saying:

‘’We can finally quench our thirst without fear of falling ill. These boreholes are a blessing, not just for us but for future generations as well. We thank the charity organization for their unwavering support.”



Mr. Francis Novi expressed his gratitude, saying’’

‘’We have long suffered the devastating consequences of illegal mining. Our water sources were polluted with chemicals from Galamsey activities, leaving us with no choice but to consume contaminated water. The borehole projects give us hope for a healthier future and the ability to reclaim our lives.”



In addition to the borehole drilling project which was launched barely a month ago, Stonebwoy, through his foundation, is actively involved in other initiatives, notably the BHIM Workshop, where participants receive training in various areas such as small-scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development, food and agro-processing, and fashion production. These workshops aim to empower individuals and equip them with valuable skills for their personal and professional growth.



