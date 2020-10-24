Entertainment of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Stonebwoy celebrates women in the visual representation of 'Ever Lasting' song

play videoDancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has for years been consistent with his music and international growth, making beautiful music with some of the world’s leading A-list musicians of our time.



His latest 5-star project “Anloga Junction” is a complete body-of-work set apart by its intentionality with regards to features, music structuring, and song compositions.



In a bid to celebrate the successes chalked so far in the last six months since the project was made available for public’s consumption, and a mechanism arrayed to intensify its promotion, the Chief Executive Officer of Burniton Music Group (BMG) has premiered the official visual interpretation of one of the bangers on the album, “Ever Lasting”.



The energetic black & white visuals feature the family, including the wife, Dr Louisa Satekla and daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ), and son, Livingstone Jnr. The audio is a party vibe mixed with the African spice to make every listener won't put on their dancing shoes. The construction of the chorus is superbly crafted as he mixes his tribal language with English and how it blends together to make a perfect sound. The beautiful piece celebrates, adore, and acknowledges the strength of women.



Over the last 3 three years, CJ has grown to become the public’s favourite young “celebrity”. With a monumental social media presence of about 70,000 followers on Instagram at just 3, the first child of the Ghanaian born reggae & dance-hall musician is the brand ambassador of The Kid Cart – a shopping centre where kids clothing, learning, and educational resources can be bought at an affordable price.







She’s on her own path. CJ. is often seen showing off her dancing moves or posing for the camera before her dance lessons. It doesn’t stop there, she also loves doing crafts, learning, and making her own renditions of his father’s songs. With her obvious keen interest in creative arts, it is of high possibility she will “wear her father’s shoe”.

