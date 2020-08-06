Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Stonebwoy calls for the need for musicians to join coronavirus awareness drive

Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has stressed the need for artistes to use their mileage to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.



The "Nominate" hitmaker has partnered with his fellow act Shatta Wale in a campaign drive against COVID-19 through a virtual concert set to be staged in the coming weeks.



Speaking to the media at the launch of the maiden "Asaase Sound Clash" the multiple award winner, emphasised the need to devise creative ways to entertain and inform their fans despite the ban on large public gatherings.



"The music industry has been hit very hard by the Coronavirus, just like anyone else but ours is even worse because we can't travel nor organize concerts due to the ban on large public gatherings.



"So this is very tough for us and we can only depend on streaming and some businesses we own to make some earnings.



"But out of this situation there would be the need to develop initiatives to entertain our fans and create public awareness on Covid-19 considering our vast reach not only in Ghana but across the world,'' he told pressmen.



He urged corporate entities to come on board and join this good course and hopefully it would be beneficial to the public.

