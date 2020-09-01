Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Stonebwoy buys a copy of Fameye’s maiden 'Greater Than' album for $1,000

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi have given singer Fameye huge support on his new project with a pre-order.



The BHIM Nation boss supported Fameye’s yet-to-be-released Greater Than Album with a pre-ordered copy purchase for $1,000 or GHC5,775.



This kind gesture was announced by Ayisha Modi popularly known on social media as She_Loves_Stonebwoy who is noted as Stonebwoy’s Number 1 fan.



Ayisha took to her IG account to announce the good news that Stonebwoy had done a good job in a bid to support an industry colleague.



After posting a photo of the cover art for the Greater Than Album, Ayisha Modi wrote: “God bless you Bhimnation president @stonebwoyb well done blood. @fameye_music My blood @stonebwoyb and myself are pre-ordering your GREATHER THAN ALBUM FOR 1,000 dollars.”



Many fans and followers of the dancehall sensation took to the comment section to applaud the dancehall singer for the move.



Ayisha Modi was a special guest at the listening session of Fameye’s Greater Than Album which took place on August 26, 2020, and saw huge media attendance.



During the event, she gifted Fameye a customized box of wine.

