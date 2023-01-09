Stonebwoy announces show at New York City's Palladium

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: Burniton Music Group

Stonebwoy has announced a concert at The Palladium in Times Square, New York City, dubbed "My Homeland Concert."



The show forms part of his yet-to-be announced North American tour as he gears up to release his fifth full-length album after signing an artist deal with Def Jam/Universal. The Billboard-rated and multi-award-winning international performer will take the stage on Friday, March 3, 2023, where he will perform at the famed New York venue for one night only.



"My Homeland Concert" comes on the heels of Stonebwoy's meteoric run and undeniable success in 2022, which was characterized by notable releases such as "Therapy" and "Gidigba" and international tours across Europe, most notably the Fifa World Cup Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar, the Planet Afro-Punk Festival, Afronation Puerto Rico, the Google Staff Ceremony, and Uppsala Reggae Festival, before climaxing it with an epic Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena in Ghana.



Fans can secure their VIP or general admission passes here. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005D7EF3B396CE



Stonebwoy is an award-winning African artist who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles since 2012. At just 34 years old, he has blazed a trail as one of Africa’s most awarded and lauded artists to date.



Known in recent times as "1 GAD" and "The Overlord," the Afrodancehall pioneer is no stranger to success. As a recipient of some high-end awards such as "Best International Act: Africa" at the BET Awards, "Reggae and Dancehall Artist of the Year" at the Ghana Music Awards, "4 x AFRIMMA winner," "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award winner," and "2 Billboard plaques," he has duetted with some high-calibre artists such as Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more.



He has rocked stages from the UK to the USA, Australia, Italy, Puerto Rico, Amsterdam, and beyond, making his electrifying touring an integral part of his career.