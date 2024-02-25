You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 25Article 1918567

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Stonebwoy announces Wyclef, Shaggy for 2024 Bhim Concert

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Stonebwoy Stonebwoy

Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy has announced that he may be bringing Wyclef Jean and Shaggy to his Bhim Concert in December 2024.

The artiste made this known when he met with the two global music icons.

He said, “Ghana look out. You don’t know Bhim Concert 2024 Wyclef on the bill, Shaggy on the Bill”.

The Bhim Concert is one of the well-patronized outdoor events in Ghana in December.

Over the years, the Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has brought in some big names in the dancehall music industry to this event.

In recent times, he is said to have filled the Accra Sports stadium; a goal which was accomplished with ease.

Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment