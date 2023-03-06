Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa kill it on the dancefloor in New York

Entertainment of Monday, 6 March 2023

Award-winning singer, Stonebwoy, has celebrated his 35th birthday with a party organised by his record label, Def Jam, at TSQ in Manhattan, USA.



A video shared on the artiste’s Snapchat account showed how the event was filled with music, dancing, and lots of fun, with the highlight of the evening being the artiste; Stonebwoy and his wife Louisa hitting the dancefloor and showcasing their dance moves.



The couple looked great together, and their energy was infectious, inspiring other attendees to join them on the dancefloor.



On March 5, 2023, Dr. Louisa, the beautiful and supportive wife of Stonebwoy, took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday.



In a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, Dr. Louisa shared a picture of herself and Stonebwoy and wrote a touching message.



"Happy birthday to my King and Emperor! Rule The World! Happy birthday, 1GAD! ???????? @stonebwoy," she wrote.



The stunning picture of the couple looked amazing and has been met with an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans and followers, who admire their strong bond and commitment to each other.



