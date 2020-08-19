Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Stonebwoy and Adebayor take friendship goals to another level

Stonebwoy and Togolese footballer Adebayor

Stonebwoy, the Putuu hit maker, and International footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, have showed off their coolest friendship goals in a new video.



The two have a history and are very good friends from way back with Stonebwoy even shooting video of his hit single ‘Higher’ in the footballer's house.



Stonebwoy and Adebayor have been spotted countless times in the friends mood as they either hang out or visit each other.



The BHIM Nation President recently shared a video of him and Adebayor jamming and having the best of time in Adebayor’s car when he visited him recently.



The video got many fans admiring the friendship that exist between the two.



Watch video below;





