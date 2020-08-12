Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Stonebwoy allegedly pulls gun again in fight with Sarkodie’s manager

Stonebwoy allegedly pulled out a gun

Details emerging from Stonebwoy’s alleged scuffle with Angel Town, the manager of celebrated musician Sarkodie indicate that firearms were brandished.



Angel Town is currently receiving treatment after being reportedly assaulted by the dancehall musician.



Ola Michael, a presenter with Neat FM has detailed what transpired between the two on Monday.



He recounted that the brawl happened due to disagreement over parking lots at the venue for Sarkodie’s virtual concert.



Ola asserts that there are similarities between the latest scuffle and the infamous VGMA chaos as Stonebwoy once again pulled out a gun.



Unlike the VGMA where his rival, Shatta Wale, displayed no weapon, Angel Town who was the subject of Stonebwoy’s latest fury also pulled out a gun.



“What happened is that when Stonebwoy came, he wanted to park at the place demarcated for president and ministers but he was not allowed. Yaw Sarpong and his group were also not allowed. But when Shatta came later, he was allowed to park so Stonebwoy got angry and questioned them.”





“It led to exchange of blows and Sarkodie’s manager was heavily hit by Stonebwoy. Angel is in the hospital now. Stonebwoy pulled a gun again. Angel Town also pulled a gun,” he said.



Meanwhile Stonebwoy has been removed from the list of musicians who will perform at the Black Love concert.

