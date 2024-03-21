Stonebwoy, Wiyaala to perform at the closing ceremony of 13th African Games

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Wiyaala are set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



The information was disclosed on social media, where it was also announced that Cameroonian musician Stanley Enow would also be performing alongside the Ghanaian artistes.



The official account for The African Games read, "Stonebwoy from Ghana performing live at the closing ceremony. Wiyaala from Ghana will be performing live at the closing ceremony, and Stanley Enow from Cameroun will also be performing live."



The ceremony to end the two-week-long event is scheduled for Friday, March 23, 2024.



It will be recalled that Shatta Wale performed at the opening ceremony of the African Games, a development that drew massive reactions from the public.



However, fans are looking forward to seeing how Stonebwoy and Wiyaala will perform.



