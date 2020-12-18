Entertainment of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay top Boomplay’s 2020 most streamed artistes list

A photo of the Boomplay ranking of Ghanaian male artistes

Boomplay Music Africa’s leading music streaming service has released the 2020 Music Facts Report for Ghanaian music.



The reports presented in the Music Facts reports are based on data from the music app, which has over 50m and 11m monthly active users and daily active users respectively as at November 2020, as well as music from 3.4m artists from around the globe.



Boomplay also boasts of an expansive catalogue of over 44m tracks, and the app is available on iOS, Android and web.



According to the 2020 report, dancehall act, Stonebwoy retains his spot as the #1 ‘Top Streamed Ghanaian Male Artiste’, a position he’s occupying third time in a row as he bagged the same in 2018 and 2019 while Wendy Shay leads the ladies pack as the ‘Top Streamed Ghanaian Female Artiste’.



Stonebwoy also had the top streamed album, with his 4th studio album Anloga Junction earning the highest streams of all Ghanaian albums released on the platform over the year. Sarkodie’s 2019 album Black Love came in next at a close second.



In addition to albums, Boomplay also revealed reports for the ‘Top Streamed Ghanaian Songs’ in which King Promise, Black Sherif, and KiDi made appearances as the top 3 artists with the most streamed songs.



The service also highlighted categories such as the ‘Top Breakout Ghanaian Artists’ and the ‘Top Streamed Ghanaian Female Artists’, where the likes of Fameye, Darkovibes, Black Sherif, and Wendy Shay, Joyce Blessing, and Diana Hamilton all topped their lists respectively.



The 2020 Music Facts report has all that data for you to see and so much more, and it’s the perfect way to know all the top artists, albums, songs, and more, that music lovers in Ghana loved the most in 2020.



Check out the full list of the Boomplay 2020 Music Facts Ghana here.



https://www.boomplay.com/musicfacts2020/Ghana.html#/



As of November 2020, Boomplay’s Daily Active Users (DAU) are 11 million and Monthly Active Users (MAU) are 50 million respectively. Additionally, it consistently ranks as the #1 music app in Africa.



The Boomplay fact sheet is an annual report that showcases top music trends, genres and artistes of the year, amongst other relevant information. The categories include; Top streamed male artiste and female artist (Ghana, Sub-Saharan Africa and International), most engagements, breakout artistes, top streamed songs (Ghanaian and International), top streamed albums (Ghanaian and International) and top streamed genres.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.