Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: GH Base

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale showed love to each other when they met in town

Shatta Wale met Stonebwoy in town

Two of Africa’s greatest music kings, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale has given goosebumps with the way they showed each other love when they met on the streets.The two were one in a very serious and heated beef till a scuffle at the 2019 VGMA lead them to reconciling and since then have been very good friends.



A recent video spotted online shows the two showing great love to each other when the met on the streets which was very heartwarming to see.



Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were both seen taking a video of each other, hailing each other with laughs, shouts and love. Since the video hit the net, many just can’t get enough of it as they keep sharing it on other social media platforms. Stonebwoy was seen in the video on a bike in a helmet.



video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.