Stonebwoy, Kudus, Berla Mundi make Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024
Source: Avance Media
Leading African PR and Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 9th publication of its annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list.
This edition is marked by a significant stride towards gender inclusivity, with women occupying 32% of the coveted spots, representing a commendable improvement from previous editions.
The list also presents diverse talented and influential young Ghanaians who are uplifting the name of Ghana globally and represent inspiration, innovation, leadership, and social impact to the youth.
The list includes notable personalities such as football stars Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey, and tech innovator Gregory Rockson. Young social media personalities such as Nana Tea and Olele Salvador are also recognized for their substantial contributions to Ghana's cultural landscape.
In addition, the list features influential figures from politics, media, and sports, showcasing the multifaceted impact young Ghanaians are making on the world stage. Gary Al-Smith, Sam Nartey George (Hon), and Peace Hyde are among those recognized.
Outstanding individuals like DanceGod Lloyd, Gyakie, Iñaki Williams, Wode Maya, and Berla Mundi, are celebrated for excelling in their respective fields and contributing positively to Ghana's global narrative.
Founder of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, expressed pride in the initiative's growth over the past nine years.
"The vision nine years ago was to inspire young people in Ghana with a list of
Ghanaians doing great things, and we believe the list has been able to achieve that. This accomplished group of young individuals represents the future of Ghana. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership serve as inspiration to millions of young Ghanaians nationwide," Akpah said.
As Avance Media continues to spotlight the achievements of young Ghanaians, the 2023 edition of the "50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians" stands as a testament to the nation's vibrant and dynamic youth, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.
Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians (9th edition):
Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon) - Deputy Information Minister
Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum -CEO, Askof Productions
Ama Pratt - CEO, MAP Concepts
Amerado Burner - Musician
Berla Mundi - Media Personality
Bernard Danso Ntow - CEO, Dansworld
Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba - CEO, Echohouse
Black Sherif - Musician
Christian Boakye Yiadom - CEO, Chickenman Pizzaman
Dakoa Newman (Hon) - Member of Parliament
DanceGod Lloyd - Dance Artist
Darlington Akogo - CEO, minoHealth AI Labs
Edem Agbana - NDC Parliamentary Candidate - Ketu North
Elliot Dadey - CEO, KGL Foundation
Enoch Boamah (Pastor) - Pastor, Christ Embassy Youth Church
Evelyn Badu - Footballer
Gary AlSmith - Sports Journalist
Genevieve Partington - Country Director, Amnesty Ghana
Gregory Rockson - CEO, mPharma
Gyakie - Musician
Ibrahim Mahama - CEO, Red Clay Studio
Iñaki Williams - Footballer, Athletic Bilbao
James Annor (Nana Tea) - Social Media Influencer
Jordan Ayew - Footballer, Crystal Palace
Jorge Appiah - CEO, Solar Taxi
Joshua D. Heward-Mills (Pastor) - Pastor, First Love Church
King Promise - Musician
Kobby Kyei - Blogger
Kojo Soboh - CEO, EMY Africa
Kudus Mohammed - Footballer, West Ham United
Kwadwo Sheldon - YouTuber
Medikal - Musician
MOG Music - Musician
MzGee - Media Personality
Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku - Media Personality
OB Amponsah - Comedian
Official Starter - Dance Artist
Olele Salvador - Media Personality
Paa Kwesi Asare - Media Personality
Paul Ninson - CEO, Dikan Center
Peace Hyde - Media Personality
Portia Solomon Gabor - Media Personality
Saddick Adams -Sports Journalist
Sam Nartey George (Hon) - Member of Parliament
Serwaa Amihere - Media Personality
Stonebwoy - Musician
Thomas Partey - Footballer, Arsenal
Tracy Owusu-Addo - CEO, BRAVE Foundation
Wendy Shay - Musician
Wode Maya - YouTuber