Stonebwoy, Andy Dosty, Obaapa Christy, DJ Azonto, Incredible Zigi, others set for 2022 Ghana DJ Awards

Music of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: David Quaye

Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival, popularly referred to as Africa's Biggest DJ Event, have released the first set of performers to mount the big stage on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower.



Fans will witness action-packed non-stop performances from notable DJs and music acts from across Ghana and beyond.



"We have been waiting since our last edition to celebrate our 10th anniversary in grand style. Now we are a couple of weeks out, and the excitement is palpable," says Merqury Quaye, Founder of the Ghana DJ Awards Festival.



Rocking the big stage on November 5 at the Silver Star Tower is sensational award-winning Reggae/Dancehall star Stonebwoy, Highlife star Kuami Eugene, Gospel act Obaaba Christy, Keche, Kumasi's finest Andy Dosty, DJ Aroma, DJ Azonto, AK Songstress, dancer Incredible Zigi and the Afrozig Dance Company, The Militants Dance Group, DJ Xpliph, Deri, Lumi DMR and Vanilla.



According to organizers, the lineup explains the relationship between DJs and musicians.



"We are genuinely excited about this year's event. DJs play vital roles in promoting our music across the globe. Therefore, it is refreshing to note that musicians recognize these efforts and will mount the stage to celebrate the biggest night in DJ culture with us. There are more to be announced," Merqury added.



Over the past ten years, the Ghana DJ Awards night has been graced with performances from a tall list of acts such as Medikal, DJ Vyrusky, Andy Dosty, DJ Switch, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuame Eugene, MzVee, Captain Planet, Patapaa, Adina, D-Black, Flowking Stone, Mr. Drew, Kwabena Kwabena amongst others.



On Saturday, October 15, as part of the Ghana DJ Awards Festival, Merqury Republic organized the 3rd edition of the Ghana DJ Clinic, an educational curation designed to educate, empower and foster meaningful relationships among incoming and professional DJs alongside other creatives.



The Ghana DJ Awards Festival continues to be the only award show dedicated to recognizing, developing, and rewarding Disc Jockeys across Africa. The theme for the 2022 event is ‘The Greatest’.