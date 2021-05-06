Stone Gee nominated for 2021 Ghana Music Awards-USA

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talented Ghanaian artiste and songwriter, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, popularly known as Stone Gee, has been nominated for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards-USA (GMA-USA) slated for August 28 in New Jersey in the United States of America.



The highlife/afrobeat artiste, who recently released his two hit singles, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Bottom Power’, has been nominated in the Emerging Act of the Year category.



The ‘Jealousy’ hitmaker will face stiff competition from some of the country’s finest emerging acts for the award.



He was nominated alongside other talented acts such as Kwame Yogot, Poncho, Phaize, Kobby Salm, Mel Black and Lokal.



GMA-USA is designed to celebrate and honour Ghanaian entertainers in and outside the country; and aims to extend the advancement of the Ghanaian music industry at home and abroad.



Credited with a number of hit songs, Stone Gee, who expressed his delight upon the recognition by the awards scheme, believes he deserves the award because he has worked hard in the Ghanaian music industry in the year under review.



According to him, he put in a lot of work in the past three years in the music industry and even ended 2020 with two danceable hit singles.



It’s quite understandable how he believes he has worked so much than most artists who are also hopeful of winning in the highly-coveted category.



Stone Gee, who is expected to come up top in the category, appealed to all his fans to vote massively for him to win the award this year.



Based on his outstanding performance last year, Stone Gee was adjudged winner in the categories of Artiste of the Year, Eastside Song of the Year, as well as Afro Pop Song of the Year award at the Eastern Music Awards (EMA) held in Koforidua.



Currently promoting his latest hit single titled ‘Bottom Power’, the artiste is one of the few talented young artists making an impact on the Ghanaian music scene with their music.



His songs have unique features in terms of beat and style, which is a new element in our current music dispensation.



Stone Gee was discovered some years back by the Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Music Records, Richard Essien (Magic Rocker).



Gavali Music Records is known for building talented music icons into international brands.



