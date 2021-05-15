Stick to the process if God has called you into ministry - Diana Hamilton to Gospel musicians

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Sensational gospel singer and songwriter Diana Hamilton admonished young musicians in the church to stick to the process. She said God has called them to minister songs for his grace and not compare how lucrative secular music has become in the country.



Diana Hamilton gave this counsel when she appeared as a guest on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb on TV3, Friday, May 14.



The “Adom” hitmaker offered a word of advice for young musicians singing in various churches for the ministry of Christ and considering music as a career. Including musicians who say they started singing in church before veering into secular music because of the fame and riches that come with the secular genre.



“If it’s a calling. If you say: God has called me to do this, then God will provide. He doesn’t send you without giving you all the resources you need. Maybe it’s not time for you to go into the world yet. If it’s school, go. If it’s work, go.” she proffered.



She went on to say that “any young person that approaches me that they want to do ministry, the first thing I ask: what is your church? What do you do for a living? Because you can’t come to me and say: I don’t have an album, I don’t have anything, but I’m doing music full time. Because those who have done it for years, not all of them can sustain themselves on ministry. Identify your calling, go through the process”.

The Nyansaboakwa Nyame singer disclosed that as a family woman, her support comes from her husband, children and her management team. Diana calls them the bastion of reinforcement behind her that makes life much bearable. She is also a confessed fashionista who inherited her style from her Grandmother

She revealed that she launched her new clothing line called “DH By DH” on all social media platforms.



Diana Hamilton has nominated in six nomination categories at this year’s 22nd Vodafone Music Awards(VGMA). She hopes to win them all. Even Sonnie Badu has bet his cards on her to win the Artiste of the Year Award.



