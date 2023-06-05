'Stereotyped' Ajagurajah talks about murder allegations against him

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Renowned spiritual leader, Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has revealed the distressing encounters he faces on a daily basis when he steps outside his residence.



Speaking on the United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee, Ajagurajah disclosed the discrimination and ostracization he endures from the public.



Ajagurajah recounted several incidents where individuals purposely avoided sitting near him in public spaces.



"In instances like going to the bank, no one chooses to sit beside me. I am often barefoot, and it becomes evident that when I enter a bank in such a state, no one wishes to be in close proximity. Even when I am simply trying to buy food, people, regardless of the length of the queue, actively steer clear of me," he expressed.



"On one occasion, I was attending an event and found myself overcome with hunger. In my desperation, I had changed into a modest outfit. Unaware of the ongoing 'buy one, get one free' promotion at the Accra Mall's Pizza Inn, I walked in hoping to grab a meal. People were present, yet they paid me no attention.



“Disheartened, I returned to my vehicle and changed into my recognizable red attire. As I made my way back to the pizza counter, to my bewilderment, everyone scattered, leaving the counter vacant," he narrated.



Ajagurajah confessed that if he had not possessed mental fortitude, he may have contemplated suicide and shared his harrowing experience of facing baseless accusations, propagated by certain Ghanaians, claiming he had committed heinous crimes.



Reports circulated, suggesting his involvement in a murder, displaying the bodies of victims, including that of a pregnant woman with a severed neck.



Despite these serious allegations, a police investigation yielded no evidence to support the claims, he mentioned.



"If I hadn't been mentally strong, I might have considered taking my own life. The situation escalated to the point where it was falsely reported that I had been involved in multiple murders.



“According to these reports, visitors to my place would find a pregnant woman hanging with her throat slit. The police were called in to investigate, yet they discovered no substantiating evidence," he revealed.



Expressing his deep frustration, Ajagurajah voiced his disappointment with certain Ghanaians who perceive him as a threat, even going as far as labeling him the antichrist.



He lamented the derogatory terms some pastors have used to describe him, such as a demon.



"Even as I sit here, Ghanaians persist in accusing me of taking lives. They believe I am the antichrist, someone who opposes God. It is disheartening that some misguided pastors go as far as referring to me as a demon," he expressed.





